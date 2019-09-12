Green (4-4) received the win after surrendering one run on a hit and a walk while striking out two over 2.1 innings in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against Detroit.

Green was called on with two outs in the fifth inning, and he ultimately took home the victory after giving up just one run in the seventh on a groundout to shortstop. The 28-year-old right-hander owns a 4.57 ERA with 83 strikeouts over 63 innings this season following Thursday's relief appearance.