Green pitched a scoreless seventh inning against the Blue Jays in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader to earn his second save of the season.

With Aroldis Chapman battling an illness, Green stepped in to nail down the win for New York. Manager Aaron Boone said he was hopeful that Chapman will be available Friday, so this window to earn saves may close quickly, but Green has near-universal appeal in fantasy regardless as a ratio stabilizer with upside as a closer in waiting.