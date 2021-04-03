Green picked up his first save of the season Saturday against the Blue Jays, striking out two of the four batters he faced and getting the other two to pop out.

Green entered in the sixth inning on Opening Day, but he was saved for a save situation this time around. He entered the game with two on and two out in the eighth, tasked with holding onto a two-run lead, and he was able to get the job done. He won't be picking up too many more saves this season, however, as Aroldis Chapman's suspension expired following the conclusion of Saturday's game.