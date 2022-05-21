Green was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow strain Saturday.

Green's injury is feared to be significant, so it's not very surprising to see him land on the injured list now that he's been diagnosed with an elbow strain. The right-hander is still receiving medical opinions, but manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that surgery is being considered, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. Ron Marinaccio was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to provide an additional arm in the bullpen.