Green earned a hold against the Orioles on Monday, pitching a perfect inning and striking out one batter.

Green handled the eighth frame with the Yankees up by three runs, and he threw 18 of 24 pitches for strikes to set the side down in order. He notched one strikeout and has fanned at least one batter in each of his past six outings. Green has posted a 3.14 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB across 14.1 innings this season.