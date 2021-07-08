Green earned the save against Seattle on Wednesday, pitching a perfect ninth inning during which he struck out two batters.

Usual closer Aroldis Chapman has been a disaster of late, giving up nine earned runs and issuing eight walks along with six hits over his past 2.1 innings. As such, the Yankees turned to Green to close the door Wednesday while clinging to a one-run lead. The veteran righty came through, striking out two of the three batters he faced in a 1-2-3 frame. It's difficult to imagine New York going away from Chapman permanently, though they could give him some time to get his arsenal back in order. Green figures to be a logical temporary closer in that scenario, as he has impressed this season with a 2.23 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 48:8 K:BB across 44.1 innings.