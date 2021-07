Green (3-4) won Sunday's 4-2 victory in the second game of a doubleheader against the Mets, pitching three perfect innings with six strikeouts.

Green entered in the fifth to protect a 3-2 lead and ended up staying in for the game's final three innings, retiring all nine batters he faced on just 35 pitches. The outing lowered his ERA to 2.28 and the three innings and six strikeouts represent season highs.