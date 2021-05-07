Green (0-3) took the loss and suffered a blown save against the Astros on Thursday as a result of allowing three runs on two hits and a walk. His only out came by way of strikeout.

Green entered the contest with a shiny 1.02 ERA through 14 appearances, but that number shot all the way up to 2.50 after the rough outing. The big blow was a three-run home run off the bat of Jose Altuve that pushed Houston into a two-run lead. Green has an overall 19:3 K:BB across 18 innings this season, so he should remain a trusted part of New York's bullpen.