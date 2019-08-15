Green is in line to serve as the Yankees' opening pitcher for Thursday's game against the Indians.

The Yankees haven't tabbed a pitcher for primary duties behind Green, but Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes and Chance Adams should all be available to handle at least two innings, if necessary. Green has made 11 turns as an opener this season, posting a 1.80 ERA and 23:5 K:BB across 15 innings in those outings.