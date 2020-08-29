Green (2-2) took the loss and blown save in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Mets, pitching one inning and allowing three runs on three hits -- all home runs -- while striking out two.

Green was summoned with a pair of runners aboard in the sixth inning and asked to protect a three-run lead. That advantage disappeared quickly, as Pete Alonso crushed a homer to center field to tie the game. Green retired the next two batters but then yielded consecutive solo shots to Dominic Smith and Jake Marisnick. Prior to Wednesday, Green had given up only one run 12.2 frames this season; however, over his last two appearances, he has been torched for four homers and five total runs in two innings. His ERA has consequently risen to 3.68.