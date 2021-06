Green (0-4) allowed four runs on four hits and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss versus Boston on Saturday.

Green was hit hard, as Enrique Hernandez and Christian Vazquez each tagged him for RBI doubles. Bobby Dalbec added a two-run home run as insurance for Boston. Despite the rough outing, Green still has a 3.14 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB across 28.2 innings this year. He's added two saves, eight holds and a blown save in a high-leverage role.