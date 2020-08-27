Green (2-1) took the loss and blown save against Atlanta in Game 2 of a doubleheader Wednesday, pitching one inning and allowing two runs on two hits while striking out two.

Green entered the game having yielded only one run in 12.2 frames, but he was unable to protect a one-run lead in the sixth inning Wednesday. The right-hander retired the first two batters he faced, but Dansby Swanson then reached on an infield single, and Freddie Freeman turned the game around with a home run to left field. Green has been extremely effective this season, so this performance is likely just a bump in an otherwise smooth road. He still holds a 1.98 ERA, 0.59 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB through 10 appearances.