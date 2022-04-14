Green (0-1) was tagged with the loss against Toronto on Wednesday as a result of giving up an unearned run in one inning. He did not allow any hits but issued one walk.

Green was solid in the relief outing, throwing 15 of 22 pitches for strikes and holding the Blue Jays without a hit. However, his walk of Alejandro Kirk to begin the seventh inning came back to bite him as a one-out error and a single after Green was relieved by Jonathan Loaisiga pushed Toronto into the lead. Green has been effective in three outings thus far, allowing only one hit and one walk over three scoreless frames on the season.