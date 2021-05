Green has an 0-2 record this season, but he has posted a 1.08 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 16:2 K:BB across 16.2 innings while recording three holds and one save.

The Yankees have fielded one of MLB's top bullpens in the early going, and Green has been a big part of that success as one of the team's top high-leverage options. He leads New York with 13 appearances out of the bullpen and is holding opposing hitters to a .151 batting average on the season.