Green will serve as the opener for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Rays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Green has been excellent of late, surrendering just one run over his last 11 appearances (17 innings) while fanning 25 over that stretch. He figures to work the first inning or two of Thursday's nightcap before making way for a bulk reliever.

