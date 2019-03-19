Green will be used as an opener in Tuesday's spring game against the Rays, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Luis Cessa was scheduled to start Tuesday, but he will instead be used in relief while Green opens the game on the mound. Green was tagged for three earned runs over his last two appearances, but has otherwise had a good spring, allowing just four hits over 5.1 innings while posting a 7:0 K:BB. He has not pitched more than 1.1 frames in any outing, so don't expect him to go deep at all into Tuesday's contest.