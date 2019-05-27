Green will serve as the Yankees' opening pitcher for Monday's game against the Padres, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Green will make his third "start" of the season after previously opening games May 19 and 25. In those two contests, Green has yielded three runs on six hits and a walk over 2.2 innings, so the Yankees' experiment has yet to pay dividends. Once Green likely exits after covering one or two frames, it's unclear if the Yankees will lean on a primary pitcher like Luis Cessa or David Hale or treat the contest as more of a bullpen game.