Play

Green will serve as the opener Sunday against the Rangers, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

The 28-year-old will make his 15th start in the final game of the regular season as Masahiro Tanaka is set to follow as the primary pitcher. Green has a 4.24 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 96:18 K:BB through 68 innings this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories