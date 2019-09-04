Green will start Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Green hasn't worked as an opener in more than two weeks since allowing five runs on four hits in one-third of an inning against the Indians. The 28-year-old had a 3.19 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 65:12 K:BB over 48 innings since returning from his early-season stint on the injured list.

