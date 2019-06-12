Yankees' Chance Adams: Back to Double-A
The Yankees returned Adams to Double-A Trenton following Tuesday's doubleheader with the Mets.
Adams served as the Yankees' 26th man in the twin bill, working in long relief in the second game after James Paxton lasted just 2.2 innings. The right-hander helped save the New York bullpen by covering 4.1 frames -- giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks -- but Adams' heavy usage takes him out of the mix for Saturday's game against the White Sox, when the Yankees will require a fifth starter. The Yankees now seem likely to get by with a bullpen game that day.
