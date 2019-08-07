Adams was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

The Yankees have yet to announce a corresponding roster move. Adams served as the 26th man for New York's doubleheader against the Red Sox over the weekend, allowing two runs on three hits over two innings. The soon-to-be 25-year-old has given up 11 runs across 14 big-league innings this season.

