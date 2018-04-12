Yankees' Chance Adams: Bounces back in second start
Adams tossed five scoreless innings Wednesday, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out six for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
After giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks in 3.2 innings in his 2018 debut, the 23-year-old righty delivered a bounce-back effort in his second start of the year. He is not on the 40-man roster, which is part of the reason he was passed over when the Yankees needed a fill-in starter when CC Sabathia (hip) landed on the disabled list. Adams will need to cut down on the free passes (four walks in 8.2 innings) and improve against lefties (5.68 ERA) in order to earn a promotion to the major-league rotation this summer.
