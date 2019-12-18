Play

The Yankees designated Adams for assignment Wednesday.

Once one of the organization's most prized pitching prospects, Adams' development plateaued after he churned out a 2.89 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 103 strikeouts in 115.1 innings with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2017. He appeared in 13 games with the big club in 2019 but worked exclusively in relief, giving up 24 earned runs on 39 hits and 11 walks over just 25.1 innings. If Adams clears waivers, he'll likely stay in the organization and open the 2020 campaign back at Triple-A.

