Adams will take the hill against the Red Sox on Saturday, Coley Harvey of ESPN reports.

As expected, Adams will make his big-league debut in Fenway Park after manager Aaron Boone confirmed his promotion prior to Friday's contest. Across his past six starts with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Adams has logged a 3.07 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with a 30:17 K:BB over 29.1 innings.