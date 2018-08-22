Yankees' Chance Adams: Could start Saturday
Adams and Sonny Gray are candidates to start one half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Adams' sole major-league appearance came in a mediocre spot start back in early August, when he allowed three runs and struck out just two batters in five innings against the Red Sox. He has a disappointing 4.98 ERA in 23 starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. It's unclear whether the Yankees will prefer that resume to Gray's, as Gray has a 5.34 ERA on the season and was demoted from the rotation in early August.
More News
-
Yankees' Chance Adams: Brought back to majors•
-
Yankees' Chance Adams: Sent back to minors•
-
Yankees' Chance Adams: Solid effort in loss to Red Sox•
-
Yankees' Chance Adams: Confirmed for start Saturday•
-
Yankees' Chance Adams: Tabbed for start Saturday•
-
Yankees' Chance Adams: Bounces back in second start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...