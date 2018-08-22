Adams and Sonny Gray are candidates to start one half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Adams' sole major-league appearance came in a mediocre spot start back in early August, when he allowed three runs and struck out just two batters in five innings against the Red Sox. He has a disappointing 4.98 ERA in 23 starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. It's unclear whether the Yankees will prefer that resume to Gray's, as Gray has a 5.34 ERA on the season and was demoted from the rotation in early August.