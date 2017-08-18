Yankees' Chance Adams: Excelling in minors
Adams is 9-4 with a 2.56 ERA with 90:36 K:BB through 98.1 innings in 18 starts at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Adams absolutely dominated the Double-A level earlier this season, going 4-0 with a 1.03 ERA in six starts, and he's been just as impressive since getting promoted. The Yankees were reportedly considering calling him up to the big league squad earlier in the season, and even though that never materialized, Adams could get a shot at his major league debut once rosters expand in September.
