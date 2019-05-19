Adams gave up one hit and one walk while striking out four through three scoreless innings to record his first save in a 13-5 win over the Rays.

Adams has been used almost exclusively as a starting pitcher in his professional career, so it was a bit of a surprise to see him record his first career save. The Yankees were using an opener and Adams was called upon to pitch three innings, so Aroldis Chapman owners don't have anything to worry about.

More News
Our Latest Stories