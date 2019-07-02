The Yankees optioned Adams to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Adams made the trip to London with the Yankees over the weekend and was recalled ahead of Sunday's 12-8 win over the Red Sox. He was pressed into relief for the contest but didn't impress, recording just two outs while serving up four runs on five hits. The Yankees will swap him out of the bullpen with another long-relief option in Nestor Cortes, who was called up from Triple-A on Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories