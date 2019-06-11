The Yankees recalled Adams from Double-A Trenton to serve as the 26th man for their doubleheader Tuesday with the Mets, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

New York recently transferred Adams from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to Trenton with the expectation that he would start for the Double-A affiliate Tuesday, but the organization evidently determined he would be more useful as a long-inning option out of the bullpen for the big club's twin bill. The Yankees will have to reduce their roster to 25 ahead of their series with the White Sox that begins Thursday, but if Adams goes unused in the doubleheader, it's possible he'll stick around in the majors. Due to Domingo German's (hip) recent move to the injured list, the Yankees will have an opening in the rotation Saturday in Chicago, and manager Aaron Boone has already mentioned Adams as a possibility for the spot start.