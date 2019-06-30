The Yankees recalled Adams from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Adams had already joined the Yankees as a member of the taxi squad for their two-game series with the Red Sox in London this weekend but wasn't activated until New York needed seven relievers to cover 8.1 innings in Saturday's 17-13 win. With the Yankees using an opener (Stephen Tarpley) for Sunday's contest, manager Aaron Boone said that Adams and Luis Cessa would be the main options to provide length behind Tarpley, per Erik Boland of Newsday. Adams has previously made three long-relief appearances with the Yankees earlier this season, giving up five runs and striking out 10 over 11.1 innings.

