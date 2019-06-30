Yankees' Chance Adams: Joins big club in London
The Yankees recalled Adams from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
Adams had already joined the Yankees as a member of the taxi squad for their two-game series with the Red Sox in London this weekend but wasn't activated until New York needed seven relievers to cover 8.1 innings in Saturday's 17-13 win. With the Yankees using an opener (Stephen Tarpley) for Sunday's contest, manager Aaron Boone said that Adams and Luis Cessa would be the main options to provide length behind Tarpley, per Erik Boland of Newsday. Adams has previously made three long-relief appearances with the Yankees earlier this season, giving up five runs and striking out 10 over 11.1 innings.
More News
-
Yankees' Chance Adams: Back to Double-A•
-
Yankees' Chance Adams: Joins big club for doubleheader•
-
Yankees' Chance Adams: Tosses shutout in Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Chance Adams: Returns to minors after first win•
-
Yankees' Chance Adams: Up to pitch in Game 2•
-
Yankees' Chance Adams: Optioned to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...