Adams was sent back down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Wednesday's game.

Adams allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks across 1.2 innings of relief against the Marlins on Wednesday. That outing likely took him out of the running for a potential start during Saturday's doubleheader versus Baltimore, and this move all but confirmed it. With rosters set to expand next weekend, Adams is expected to rejoin the big-league team in the near future.

