Yankees' Chance Adams: Reassigned to minors
Adams was sent down to the minor leagues Thursday.
This move comes as no surprise, as Adams came into camp knowing his chances of making the Opening Day roster were slim. He gave up six runs on nine hits and three walks across 4.2 innings this spring, and figures to start the year at Triple-A Scranton.
