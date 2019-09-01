Adams was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Adams has worked sparingly with the big-league club throughout the season, serving a role as a multiple-inning reliever. He hasn't been particularly effective, allowing multiple earned runs in four of his eight appearances. That's resulted in a 7.48 ERA and 1.85 WHIP, so it's unlikely he sees any type of role in high-leverage situations.

