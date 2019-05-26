Adams (1-0) earned the win against the Royals in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader. He allowed three runs on five hits across four innings, and was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after the game, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Adams pitched better than his final line indicates with the Yankees doing him no favors with multiple defensive misplays, but he nonetheless managed to earn his first career win. The 24-year-old was serving as the 26th man for the doubleheader, so he was headed back to the RailRiders following the game regardless of his performance. Manager Aaron Boone liked what he saw from Adams on Saturday and said "he'll back back" with the Yankees at some point.