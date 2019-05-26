Yankees' Chance Adams: Returns to minors after first win
Adams (1-0) earned the win against the Royals in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader. He allowed three runs on five hits across four innings, and was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after the game, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Adams pitched better than his final line indicates with the Yankees doing him no favors with multiple defensive misplays, but he nonetheless managed to earn his first career win. The 24-year-old was serving as the 26th man for the doubleheader, so he was headed back to the RailRiders following the game regardless of his performance. Manager Aaron Boone liked what he saw from Adams on Saturday and said "he'll back back" with the Yankees at some point.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...