Adams was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.

Adams served as the 26th man for the twin bill and allowed two runs on three hits over two innings during the nightcap. The 24-year-old has now given up 11 runs across 14 major-league innings this season as he makes his way back to the RailRiders.