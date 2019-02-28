Adams took the loss Wednesday against the Tigers, allowing five runs on four hits and one walk while recording just one out.

Adams never settled in during his Grapefruit League debut Wednesday. After walking the leadoff hitter, the right-hander allowed a single, two doubles and a triple before recording his first and only out of the game. He was subsequently pulled, and the runner he left on base eventually came around to score. Adams will look to turns this around in his next outing.