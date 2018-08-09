Adams was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

As expected, Adams will head back to the minors with J.A. Happ set to come off the disabled list to start Thursday's series opener against the Rangers. The soon-to-be 24-year-old held his own in a spot start against the Red Sox earlier in the month, allowing three runs over five innings. He should be back with the big club when rosters expand in September, assuming he isn't needed sooner. Adams owns a 4.50 ERA and 102:48 K:BB across 21 starts (98 innings) with the RailRiders this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories