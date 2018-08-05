Adams (0-1) took the loss Saturday as the Yankees fell 4-1 to the Red Sox, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk over five innings while striking out two.

Making his big-league debut. Adams didn't fare too badly against a potent Boston offense, although two of the three hits he gave up left the yard. The 23-year-old will likely head back to Triple-A once J.A. Happ (illness) comes off the disabled list, but at the very least Adams should be back when rosters expand in September if he isn't needed sooner.

More News
Our Latest Stories