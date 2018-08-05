Yankees' Chance Adams: Solid effort in loss to Red Sox
Adams (0-1) took the loss Saturday as the Yankees fell 4-1 to the Red Sox, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk over five innings while striking out two.
Making his big-league debut. Adams didn't fare too badly against a potent Boston offense, although two of the three hits he gave up left the yard. The 23-year-old will likely head back to Triple-A once J.A. Happ (illness) comes off the disabled list, but at the very least Adams should be back when rosters expand in September if he isn't needed sooner.
