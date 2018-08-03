The Yankees are expected to promote Adams from Triple-A Scranton/Wilke-Barre to start against the Red Sox on Saturday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Adams 2018 season with the RailRiders has been an up-and-down affair with a 4.50 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with 102 strikeouts over 98 innings. The 23-year-old will face a tough task against one of baseball's best offenses at Fenway Park on Saturday. It may end up being a short stay in the majors for Adams with J.A. Happ (illness) expecting a quick return from the disabled list, but a solid outing Saturday could go a long way towards earning a second look.