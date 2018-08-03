Yankees' Chance Adams: Tabbed for start Saturday
The Yankees are expected to promote Adams from Triple-A Scranton/Wilke-Barre to start against the Red Sox on Saturday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Adams 2018 season with the RailRiders has been an up-and-down affair with a 4.50 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with 102 strikeouts over 98 innings. The 23-year-old will face a tough task against one of baseball's best offenses at Fenway Park on Saturday. It may end up being a short stay in the majors for Adams with J.A. Happ (illness) expecting a quick return from the disabled list, but a solid outing Saturday could go a long way towards earning a second look.
More News
-
Yankees' Chance Adams: Bounces back in second start•
-
Yankees' Chance Adams: Reassigned to minors•
-
Yankees' Chance Adams: Receives spring training invite•
-
Yankees' Chance Adams: Excelling in minors•
-
Yankees' Chance Adams: Possible rotation addition•
-
Yankees' Chance Adams: Waiting for opening in big-league rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...