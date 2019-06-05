Adams threw seven shutout innings in a 3-0 victory for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, giving up three hits, striking out two and walking one.

Th 24-year-old has been locked in for the RailRiders of late, as he's now boasting a 0.85 ERA with a 27:6 K:BB over his last five starts. He made two appearances at the big-league level this season, giving up three earned with seven strikeouts over seven innings, and manager Aaron Boone has said he expects Adams to be back with the big club at some point this season.