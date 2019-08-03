Yankees' Chance Adams: Up as 26th man
Adams will serve as the Yankees' 26th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.
He will likely work as the primary pitcher in the nightcap, with Chad Green potentially working as the opener, depending on how the day game unfolds. He has a 4.46 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 76 strikeouts in 78.2 innings at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and has given up nine runs in 12 innings in the big leagues this year.
