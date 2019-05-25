Adams was called up to serve as the 26th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports. He is expected to work as the primary pitcher for Game 2 behind opener Chad Green.

Adams logged three scoreless innings with four strikeouts in his lone MLB appearance this season. He will likely be limited to around four or five innings, but working as the primary pitcher could allow him to qualify for the win.