Hampton (shoulder) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on Monday as he continues to work his way back from a UCL sprain in his right elbow, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Back in the spring, Brendan Samson of MLB.com relayed that Hampton's placement on Double-A Somerset's injured list to begin the season was the result of shoulder discomfort. While it's possible that Hampton had been bothered by his shoulder at the time, Phillips' report suggests that it's the right-hander's elbow that had kept him from pitching in games until July. Hampton was unsurprisingly rusty Monday in his first outing in the FCL, striking out two batters but giving up one earned run on one hit and two walks over 1.1 innings. He'll likely make additional starts in the FCL or with Single-A Tampa before eventually slotting back into the Double-A rotation at some point after the All-Star break.