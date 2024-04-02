Hampton is opening the year on the injured list with Double-A Somerset due to shoulder discomfort, Brendan Samson of MLB.com reports.

One of the Yankees' best pitching prospects, Hampton was expected to split the season between Double-A and Triple-A, but this shoulder issue will put those plans on hold indefinitely. The 6-foot-2 righty has enough pitches and command to start, headlined by a mid-90s fastball with excellent movement, but he is behind Luis Gil and Will Warren developmentally and projects more as a 2025 big-league option.