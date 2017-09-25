Play

Yankees' Chase Headley: Heads to bench Monday

Headley is out of the lineup Monday against the Royals.

After starting five of the Yankees' last six contests and recording three hits in 17 at-bats, Headley will return to the bench with Matt Holliday resuming DH duties after a two-game hiatus. Holliday still looks like the Yankees' primary designated hitter as the playoffs approach, but an underwhelming .239/.314/.413 slash line in September could prompt manager Joe Girardi to hand more opportunities to Headley if Holliday fails to show improvement in the final week of the regular season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast