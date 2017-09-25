Yankees' Chase Headley: Heads to bench Monday
Headley is out of the lineup Monday against the Royals.
After starting five of the Yankees' last six contests and recording three hits in 17 at-bats, Headley will return to the bench with Matt Holliday resuming DH duties after a two-game hiatus. Holliday still looks like the Yankees' primary designated hitter as the playoffs approach, but an underwhelming .239/.314/.413 slash line in September could prompt manager Joe Girardi to hand more opportunities to Headley if Holliday fails to show improvement in the final week of the regular season.
More News
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Homers in win over Orioles•
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Hits solo shot in 3-for-4 showing•
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Retains starting role Sunday•
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Out again Friday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...