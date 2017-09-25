Yankees' Chase Headley: Heads to bench Monday

Headley is out of the lineup Monday against the Royals.

After starting five of the Yankees' last six contests and recording three hits in 17 at-bats, Headley will return to the bench with Matt Holliday resuming DH duties after a two-game hiatus. Holliday still looks like the Yankees' primary designated hitter as the playoffs approach, but an underwhelming .239/.314/.413 slash line in September could prompt manager Joe Girardi to hand more opportunities to Headley if Holliday fails to show improvement in the final week of the regular season.