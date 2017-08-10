Yankees' Chase Headley: Heads to bench Thursday
Headley is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Despite riding a five game hitting streak, Headley will head to the bench for a breather after starting 10 straight contests. In his place, Garrett Cooper will start at first base, batting eighth.
