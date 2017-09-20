Yankees' Chase Headley: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Headley is out of the lineup against the Twins on Wednesday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Headley will take a seat on the bench for Wednesday's matinee following a 1-for-4 performance with three strikeouts during Tuesday's victory. In his place, Greg Bird draws the start at first while Todd Frazier is set to man the hot corner.
