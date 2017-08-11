Play

Yankees' Chase Headley: Out again Friday

Headley is not in the lineup against Boston on Friday.

Headley retreats to the bench for the second consecutive contest after starting the past 10 games. The 33-year-old has been one of the hottest hitters for the Yankees recently, and should return to the lineup Saturday. Garrett Cooper picks up a start at first base for the series opener.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast