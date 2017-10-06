Yankees' Chase Headley: Out of lineup Friday
Headley will not be a part of Friday's starting nine for Game 2 of the ALDS against Cleveland, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.
Manager Joe Girardi will turn to Jacoby Ellsbury in the DH spot following Thursday's 4-0 loss. During that contest, Headley went 0-for-2 with one walk.
More News
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Homers in win over Orioles•
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Hits solo shot in 3-for-4 showing•
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Retains starting role Sunday•
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...