Yankees' Chase Headley: Out of lineup Friday

Headley will not be a part of Friday's starting nine for Game 2 of the ALDS against Cleveland, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

Manager Joe Girardi will turn to Jacoby Ellsbury in the DH spot following Thursday's 4-0 loss. During that contest, Headley went 0-for-2 with one walk.

