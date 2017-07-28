Yankees' Chase Headley: Reaches base four times Thursday

Headley went 3-for-4 with a walk and one RBI in Thursday's win over the Rays.

After the Yankees acquired Todd Frazier via trade and shifted Headley over to first, it seemed like the 33-year-old switch-hitter could be in jeopardy of losing a starting role altogether. Headley's quietly been on a roll for a while though now, hitting .296 in June and .329 thus far in July to raise his average to a respectable .271. His four home runs are still a far cry from his career-best 31, but at the very least he's likely earned the opportunity to continue staying in the lineup on a regular basis.